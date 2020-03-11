Time to Buy Beat-Down Quorum Health Corporation (QHC) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Quorum Health Corporation (QHC) was valued at $1.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.52 while reaching the peak value of $0.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.36. The stock current value is $0.51.

Quorum Health Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.49 on 05/14/19, with the lowest value was $0.54 for the same time period, recorded on 03/11/20.

Quorum Health Corporation (QHC) full year performance was -49.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quorum Health Corporation shares are logging -79.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.17% lower than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $2.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2.47 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quorum Health Corporation (QHC) recorded performance in the market was 14.58%, having the revenues showcasing 16.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.44M, as it employees total of 8600 workers.

Quorum Health Corporation (QHC) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.99, with a change in the price was noted -0.72. In a similar fashion, Quorum Health Corporation posted a movement of -59.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 241,486 in trading volumes.

Quorum Health Corporation (QHC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Quorum Health Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.92%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Quorum Health Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.04%, alongside a downfall of -49.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.54% during last recorded quarter.