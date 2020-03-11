Here is why Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 0.21%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM), which is $10.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.09 after opening rate of $10.09 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.05 before closing at $10.01.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -4.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.68 and $10.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of conglomerates managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2.06 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) recorded performance in the market was 0.60%, having the revenues showcasing 2.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 307.10M.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.95, with a change in the price was noted +0.30. In a similar fashion, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +3.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 152,752 in trading volumes.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.42%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.60%. The shares increased approximately by 0.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.03% during last recorded quarter.