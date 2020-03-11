Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 115.31K

At the end of the latest market close, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) was valued at $10.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.22 while reaching the peak value of $10.28 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.18. The stock current value is $10.20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are logging -1.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.81 and $10.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of conglomerates managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4.21 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) recorded performance in the market was 0.39%, having the revenues showcasing 1.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 382.70M.

Analysts verdict on Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.13, with a change in the price was noted +0.20. In a similar fashion, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV posted a movement of +2.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 109,170 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for HCAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.39%. The shares sunk approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.59% during last recorded quarter.