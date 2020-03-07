Analysts Mean recommendation for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) was 1.60: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS), which is $19.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.4 after opening rate of $19.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.41 before closing at $19.22.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.70 on 03/06/20, with the lowest value was $6.30 for the same time period, recorded on 08/05/19.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) full year performance was 65.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arcus Biosciences, Inc. shares are logging -2.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 206.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.30 and $19.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 780349 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) recorded performance in the market was 90.89%, having the revenues showcasing 143.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 837.72M, as it employees total of 108 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Arcus Biosciences, Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.07, with a change in the price was noted +11.08. In a similar fashion, Arcus Biosciences, Inc. posted a movement of +135.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 232,509 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCUS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Arcus Biosciences, Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 90.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 147.18%, alongside a boost of 65.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 143.74% during last recorded quarter.