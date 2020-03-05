Why is The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) up 31.02% from the day 1 this year?

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) is priced at $241.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $233.01 and reached a high price of $241.32, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $227.94. The stock touched a low price of $231.8.

The Home Depot, Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $247.36 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $179.52 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/19.

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) full year performance was 31.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Home Depot, Inc. shares are logging -2.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $179.52 and $247.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6.68 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) recorded performance in the market was 10.39%, having the revenues showcasing 10.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 271.29B, as it employees total of 413000 workers.

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the The Home Depot, Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 228.98, with a change in the price was noted +12.14. In a similar fashion, The Home Depot, Inc. posted a movement of +5.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,615,822 in trading volumes.

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The Home Depot, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.35%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The Home Depot, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.59%, alongside a boost of 31.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.78% during last recorded quarter.