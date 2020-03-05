Under Armour, Inc. (UA) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.84M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Under Armour, Inc. (UA) was valued at $12.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.41 while reaching the peak value of $12.47 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.84. The stock current value is $12.39.

Under Armour, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.55 on 07/24/19, with the lowest value was $11.88 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/20.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) full year performance was -37.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour, Inc. shares are logging -49.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.88 and $24.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of consumer goods managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4.34 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour, Inc. (UA) recorded performance in the market was -35.40%, having the revenues showcasing -26.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Analysts verdict on Under Armour, Inc. (UA)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Under Armour, Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 20 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.24, with a change in the price was noted -5.36. In a similar fashion, Under Armour, Inc. posted a movement of -30.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,849,324 in trading volumes.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Under Armour, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.60%, alongside a downfall of -37.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.56% during last recorded quarter.