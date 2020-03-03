Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.42

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) is priced at $18.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.1 and reached a high price of $18.49, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.99. The stock touched a low price of $17.18.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.29 on 12/02/19, with the lowest value was $15.12 for the same time period, recorded on 08/19/19.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) full year performance was -10.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. shares are logging -24.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.12 and $24.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.75 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) recorded performance in the market was -16.40%, having the revenues showcasing -22.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.65B, as it employees total of 94000 workers.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.36, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. posted a movement of -2.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,000,823 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLMN is recording 6.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.00.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.81%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.08%, alongside a downfall of -10.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by -19.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.22% during last recorded quarter.