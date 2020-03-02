American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) market price of $19.05 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) was valued at $20.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.8 while reaching the peak value of $20.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.77. The stock current value is $19.05.

American Airlines Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.96 on 03/01/19, with the lowest value was $19.77 for the same time period, recorded on 02/28/20.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) full year performance was -46.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Airlines Group Inc. shares are logging -47.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and -3.64% lower than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.77 and $35.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 36.98 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recorded performance in the market was -33.58%, having the revenues showcasing -34.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.32B, as it employees total of 133000 workers.

Specialists analysis on American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.14, with a change in the price was noted -6.78. In a similar fashion, American Airlines Group Inc. posted a movement of -26.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,969,397 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.77%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.79%, alongside a downfall of -46.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by -31.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.42% during last recorded quarter.