Here is why Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 0.44%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) is priced at $16.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.92 and reached a high price of $16.93, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.97. The stock touched a low price of $16.55.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.12 on 02/27/20, with the lowest value was $14.52 for the same time period, recorded on 03/01/19.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) full year performance was 16.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are logging -3.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.52 and $17.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 693534 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) recorded performance in the market was 1.80%, having the revenues showcasing 5.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.44B.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.60, with a change in the price was noted -0.35. In a similar fashion, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund posted a movement of -2.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 335,796 in trading volumes.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.98%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.38%, alongside a boost of 16.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.21% during last recorded quarter.