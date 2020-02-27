Recent Change of -9.12% in the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX), which is $1.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.46 after opening rate of $1.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.32 before closing at $1.48.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.09 on 03/05/19, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 02/26/20.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) full year performance was -57.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are logging -67.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and -3.93% lower than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.40 and $4.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.34 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) recorded performance in the market was -36.26%, having the revenues showcasing -18.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 111.16M, as it employees total of 96 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.93, with a change in the price was noted -0.84. In a similar fashion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. posted a movement of -38.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 878,565 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.02%, alongside a downfall of -57.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.98% during last recorded quarter.