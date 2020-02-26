Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Formula One Group (FWONK) was down -5.42%

At the end of the latest market close, Formula One Group (FWONK) was valued at $45.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $45.62 while reaching the peak value of $45.7 and lowest value recorded on the day was $42.86. The stock current value is $42.96.

Formula One Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.95 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $29.43 for the same time period, recorded on 02/28/19.

Formula One Group (FWONK) full year performance was 36.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Formula One Group shares are logging -12.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.43 and $48.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.72 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Formula One Group (FWONK) recorded performance in the market was -6.54%, having the revenues showcasing -1.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.72B.

Market experts do have their say about Formula One Group (FWONK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.46, with a change in the price was noted +2.67. In a similar fashion, Formula One Group posted a movement of +6.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 820,706 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Raw Stochastic average of Formula One Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Formula One Group, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.51%, alongside a boost of 36.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.81% during last recorded quarter.