Here is why Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 13.86%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD), which is $8.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.4 after opening rate of $8 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.66 before closing at $5.80.

Nemaura Medical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.80 on 05/29/19, with the lowest value was $2.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/20.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) full year performance was -54.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nemaura Medical Inc. shares are logging -45.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 223.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.50 and $14.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 591324 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) recorded performance in the market was 65.71%, having the revenues showcasing -13.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 125.22M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.10, with a change in the price was noted +0.61. In a similar fashion, Nemaura Medical Inc. posted a movement of +8.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,757 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD)

Raw Stochastic average of Nemaura Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nemaura Medical Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.70%, alongside a downfall of -54.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by 87.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.43% during last recorded quarter.