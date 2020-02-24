Under Armour, Inc. (UA) Quarterly Performance is -6.66%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Under Armour, Inc. (UA) was valued at $14.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.98 while reaching the peak value of $14.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.81. The stock current value is $14.05.

Under Armour, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.55 on 07/24/19, with the lowest value was $14.51 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/20.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) full year performance was -24.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour, Inc. shares are logging -42.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and -3.17% lower than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.51 and $24.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of consumer goods managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 866256 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour, Inc. (UA) recorded performance in the market was -24.04%, having the revenues showcasing -6.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Analysts verdict on Under Armour, Inc. (UA)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Under Armour, Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 20 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.59, with a change in the price was noted -4.02. In a similar fashion, Under Armour, Inc. posted a movement of -22.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,525,439 in trading volumes.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Under Armour, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.89%, alongside a downfall of -24.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.66% during last recorded quarter.