Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 1.77% : What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), which is $15.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.49 after opening rate of $15.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.19 before closing at $15.39.

Primo Water Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.35 on 05/03/19, with the lowest value was $9.54 for the same time period, recorded on 11/20/19.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) full year performance was 10.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Primo Water Corporation shares are logging -5.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.54 and $16.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of consumer goods managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.42 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) recorded performance in the market was 37.10%, having the revenues showcasing 60.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 603.75M, as it employees total of 602 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Primo Water Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.19, with a change in the price was noted +3.03. In a similar fashion, Primo Water Corporation posted a movement of +24.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 677,047 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRMW is recording 2.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.93.

Technical breakdown of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

Raw Stochastic average of Primo Water Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Primo Water Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.00%, alongside a boost of 10.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.48% during last recorded quarter.