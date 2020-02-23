Boiling and ready to burst as CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) last month performance was 20.01%

At the end of the latest market close, CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) was valued at $17.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.96 while reaching the peak value of $17.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.03. The stock current value is $16.49.

CEL-SCI Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.80 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $2.37 for the same time period, recorded on 03/01/19.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) full year performance was 480.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CEL-SCI Corporation shares are logging -7.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 596.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.37 and $17.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 946290 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) recorded performance in the market was 80.22%, having the revenues showcasing 111.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 611.94M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

The Analysts eye on CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.47, with a change in the price was noted +7.49. In a similar fashion, CEL-SCI Corporation posted a movement of +83.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 730,339 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.79.

Technical rundown of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

Raw Stochastic average of CEL-SCI Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.76%.

Considering, the past performance of CEL-SCI Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 95.61%, alongside a boost of 480.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 111.41% during last recorded quarter.