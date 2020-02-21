Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.25

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is priced at $34.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $34.09 and reached a high price of $34.94, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $34.09. The stock touched a low price of $33.57.

Boyd Gaming Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.50 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $21.76 for the same time period, recorded on 08/15/19.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) full year performance was 22.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Boyd Gaming Corporation shares are logging 0.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.76 and $34.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.79 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) recorded performance in the market was 16.03%, having the revenues showcasing 15.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.88B, as it employees total of 23477 workers.

Specialists analysis on Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.94, with a change in the price was noted +10.41. In a similar fashion, Boyd Gaming Corporation posted a movement of +42.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 921,316 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for BYD is recording 3.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

Raw Stochastic average of Boyd Gaming Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.67%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.14%, alongside a boost of 22.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.38% during last recorded quarter.