Why is iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) down -2.54% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) was valued at $43.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $43.57 while reaching the peak value of $43.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $43.54. The stock current value is $43.73.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.48 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $36.70 for the same time period, recorded on 05/17/19.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) full year performance was -2.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF shares are logging -9.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.70 and $48.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3.7 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) recorded performance in the market was -8.70%, having the revenues showcasing 1.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Market experts do have their say about iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.28, with a change in the price was noted +1.73. In a similar fashion, iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF posted a movement of +4.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 23,398,549 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ)

Raw Stochastic average of iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.01%, alongside a downfall of -2.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.98% during last recorded quarter.