VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 8.01M

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) is priced at $39.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $39.01 and reached a high price of $39.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $40.35. The stock touched a low price of $38.45.

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $367.20 on 03/08/19, with the lowest value was $38.33 for the same time period, recorded on 02/12/20.

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) full year performance was -87.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN shares are logging -89.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.33 and $367.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3.22 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) recorded performance in the market was -21.38%, having the revenues showcasing -48.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Market experts do have their say about VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 73.77, with a change in the price was noted -95.62. In a similar fashion, VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN posted a movement of -70.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,360,951 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX)

Raw Stochastic average of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.54%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -79.61%, alongside a downfall of -87.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.47% during last recorded quarter.