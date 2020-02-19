VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) market price of $29.53 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) was valued at $29.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $29.37 while reaching the peak value of $29.67 and lowest value recorded on the day was $29.2. The stock current value is $29.53.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.96 on 09/04/19, with the lowest value was $20.14 for the same time period, recorded on 05/02/19.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) full year performance was 30.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF shares are logging -4.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.14 and $30.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13.03 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) recorded performance in the market was -0.17%, having the revenues showcasing 8.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Specialists analysis on VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.77, with a change in the price was noted +1.16. In a similar fashion, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF posted a movement of +4.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 50,044,363 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Raw Stochastic average of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.95%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.36%, alongside a boost of 30.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.26% during last recorded quarter.