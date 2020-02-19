Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Lilis Energy, Inc. (LLEX) was down -12.12%

At the end of the latest market close, Lilis Energy, Inc. (LLEX) was valued at $0.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.31 while reaching the peak value of $0.31 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.28. The stock current value is $0.30.

Lilis Energy, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.17 on 02/20/19, with the lowest value was $0.13 for the same time period, recorded on 12/18/19.

Lilis Energy, Inc. (LLEX) full year performance was -83.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lilis Energy, Inc. shares are logging -85.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $2.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of basic materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4.82 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lilis Energy, Inc. (LLEX) recorded performance in the market was -8.68%, having the revenues showcasing 92.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.38M, as it employees total of 39 workers.

The Analysts eye on Lilis Energy, Inc. (LLEX)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Lilis Energy, Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.25, with a change in the price was noted -0.08. In a similar fashion, Lilis Energy, Inc. posted a movement of -21.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,505,265 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Lilis Energy, Inc. (LLEX)

Raw Stochastic average of Lilis Energy, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.67%.

Considering, the past performance of Lilis Energy, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.66%, alongside a downfall of -83.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by 50.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 92.88% during last recorded quarter.