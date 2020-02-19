Gear up for the change! ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) has hit the volume of 3.6 million

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is priced at $10.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.64 and reached a high price of $10.84, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.96. The stock touched a low price of $10.55.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.50 on 03/08/19, with the lowest value was $10.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/20.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) full year performance was -76.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares are logging -78.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.40 and $50.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3.6 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) recorded performance in the market was -14.97%, having the revenues showcasing -36.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Specialists analysis on ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.45, with a change in the price was noted -15.14. In a similar fashion, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF posted a movement of -58.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,068,206 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)

Raw Stochastic average of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.60%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.90%, alongside a downfall of -76.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.43% during last recorded quarter.