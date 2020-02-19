Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) Profit Margins posted in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) was valued at $11.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.43 while reaching the peak value of $11.47 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.33. The stock current value is $11.35.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.70 on 03/08/19, with the lowest value was $11.39 for the same time period, recorded on 02/19/20.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) full year performance was -48.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares are logging -52.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.40% lower than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.39 and $23.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2.68 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) recorded performance in the market was -12.83%, having the revenues showcasing -23.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

The Analysts eye on Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.46, with a change in the price was noted -5.63. In a similar fashion, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares posted a movement of -33.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,867,613 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)

Raw Stochastic average of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.22%.

Considering, the past performance of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.21%, alongside a downfall of -48.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.66% during last recorded quarter.