Analysts Mean recommendation for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) was 1.70: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), which is $17.59 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $17.64 after opening rate of $17.58 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.51 before closing at $17.63.

New Residential Investment Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.63 on 02/18/20, with the lowest value was $13.63 for the same time period, recorded on 08/28/19.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) full year performance was 2.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Residential Investment Corp. shares are logging -0.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.63 and $17.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4.71 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) recorded performance in the market was 9.19%, having the revenues showcasing 15.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.31B.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.04, with a change in the price was noted +2.26. In a similar fashion, New Residential Investment Corp. posted a movement of +14.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,632,977 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRZ is recording 4.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.10.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of New Residential Investment Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 98.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.08%.

If we look into the earlier routines of New Residential Investment Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.22%, alongside a boost of 2.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.42% during last recorded quarter.