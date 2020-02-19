Analysts Mean recommendation for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (NUGT) was : Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (NUGT), which is $34.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $34.96 after opening rate of $33.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $33.35 before closing at $33.42.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $45.10 on 09/04/19, with the lowest value was $14.06 for the same time period, recorded on 05/02/19.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (NUGT) full year performance was 63.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares shares are logging -23.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 145.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.06 and $45.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6.25 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (NUGT) recorded performance in the market was -4.08%, having the revenues showcasing 21.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (NUGT) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.94, with a change in the price was noted +0.87. In a similar fashion, Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares posted a movement of +2.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,466,292 in trading volumes.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (NUGT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.92%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.70%, alongside a boost of 63.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.13% during last recorded quarter.