Boiling and ready to burst as BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) last month performance was 132.96%

At the end of the latest market close, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) was valued at $23.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $38.73 while reaching the peak value of $41.51 and lowest value recorded on the day was $32. The stock current value is $36.97.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.04 on 02/14/20, with the lowest value was $3.76 for the same time period, recorded on 11/01/19.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) full year performance was 274.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. shares are logging 47.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 883.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.76 and $25.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4.65 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) recorded performance in the market was 153.05%, having the revenues showcasing 707.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 429.96M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

The Analysts eye on BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.99, with a change in the price was noted +26.96. In a similar fashion, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. posted a movement of +269.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 276,180 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTAI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)

Raw Stochastic average of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.79%.

Considering, the past performance of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 153.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 326.41%, alongside a boost of 274.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 84.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 707.21% during last recorded quarter.