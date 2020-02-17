Reason’s why Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $32.60

For the readers interested in the stock health of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). It is currently valued at $30.66. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $30.66, after setting-off with the price of $30.32. Company’s stock value dipped to $30.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $30.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.58 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $22.35 for the same time period, recorded on 05/31/19.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) full year performance was 20.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Weyerhaeuser Company shares are logging -2.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.35 and $31.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of industrial goods managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2.64 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) recorded performance in the market was 1.52%, having the revenues showcasing 5.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.86B, as it employees total of 9300 workers.

Specialists analysis on Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.19, with a change in the price was noted +3.04. In a similar fashion, Weyerhaeuser Company posted a movement of +11.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,256,902 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for WY is recording 0.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.72.

Trends and Technical analysis: Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Raw Stochastic average of Weyerhaeuser Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.73%, alongside a boost of 20.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.80% during last recorded quarter.