Gear up for the change! ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) has hit the volume of 514446

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) is priced at $3.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.28 and reached a high price of $3.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.11. The stock touched a low price of $3.14.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.19 on 02/13/20, with the lowest value was $1.23 for the same time period, recorded on 05/08/19.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) full year performance was 114.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. shares are logging 2.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 164.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.23 and $3.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 514446 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) recorded performance in the market was 26.42%, having the revenues showcasing 26.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.06M, as it employees total of 185 workers.

Specialists analysis on ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.29, with a change in the price was noted +1.18. In a similar fashion, ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. posted a movement of +57.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 62,713 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY)

Raw Stochastic average of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.25%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.43%, alongside a boost of 114.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.94% during last recorded quarter.