Why is Under Armour, Inc. (UA) down -21.04% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Under Armour, Inc. (UA) was valued at $18.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.26 while reaching the peak value of $15.58 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.02. The stock current value is $15.12.

Under Armour, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.55 on 07/24/19, with the lowest value was $15.06 for the same time period, recorded on 02/11/20.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) full year performance was -21.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour, Inc. shares are logging -38.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.06 and $24.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of consumer goods managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16.09 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour, Inc. (UA) recorded performance in the market was -21.17%, having the revenues showcasing -4.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Analysts verdict on Under Armour, Inc. (UA)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Under Armour, Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 20 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.83, with a change in the price was noted -3.77. In a similar fashion, Under Armour, Inc. posted a movement of -19.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,355,672 in trading volumes.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Under Armour, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.58%, alongside a downfall of -21.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by -17.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.79% during last recorded quarter.