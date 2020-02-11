NIO Limited (NIO) is on the roll with an average volume of 70.08M in the recent 3 months

NIO Limited (NIO) is priced at $3.87 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.67 and reached a high price of $3.91, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.81. The stock touched a low price of $3.62.

NIO Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.64 on 02/26/19, with the lowest value was $1.19 for the same time period, recorded on 10/02/19.

NIO Limited (NIO) full year performance was -49.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NIO Limited shares are logging -63.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 225.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.19 and $10.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of consumer goods managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 66.88 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NIO Limited (NIO) recorded performance in the market was -3.73%, having the revenues showcasing 86.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.36B, as it employees total of 9834 workers.

The Analysts eye on NIO Limited (NIO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.60, with a change in the price was noted +0.69. In a similar fashion, NIO Limited posted a movement of +21.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 60,327,340 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of NIO Limited (NIO)

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.85%.

Considering, the past performance of NIO Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.64%, alongside a downfall of -49.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 86.96% during last recorded quarter.