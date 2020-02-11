Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.31

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), which is $4.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.67 after opening rate of $4.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.23 before closing at $4.07.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.50 on 02/11/20, with the lowest value was $3.43 for the same time period, recorded on 08/09/19.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) full year performance was 6.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging 2.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.43 and $4.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 656532 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) recorded performance in the market was -4.91%, having the revenues showcasing 8.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.82M, as it employees total of 31 workers.

Specialists analysis on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.97, with a change in the price was noted +0.56. In a similar fashion, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +13.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 100,064 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

Raw Stochastic average of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.95%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.97%, alongside a boost of 6.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.82% during last recorded quarter.