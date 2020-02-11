Boiling and ready to burst as PACCAR Inc (PCAR) last month performance was -4.00%

At the end of the latest market close, PACCAR Inc (PCAR) was valued at $75.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $74.79 while reaching the peak value of $75.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $74.64. The stock current value is $75.31.

PACCAR Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $81.09 on 12/16/19, with the lowest value was $60.40 for the same time period, recorded on 08/23/19.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) full year performance was 17.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PACCAR Inc shares are logging -7.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $60.40 and $81.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of consumer goods managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.6 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PACCAR Inc (PCAR) recorded performance in the market was -4.79%, having the revenues showcasing -3.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.80B, as it employees total of 28000 workers.

Analysts verdict on PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the PACCAR Inc a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 76.48, with a change in the price was noted +4.42. In a similar fashion, PACCAR Inc posted a movement of +6.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,692,162 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for PCAR is recording 1.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.09.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PACCAR Inc in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PACCAR Inc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.80%, alongside a boost of 17.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.01% during last recorded quarter.