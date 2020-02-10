Why is Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) up 22.11% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS), which is $6.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.98 after opening rate of $6.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.03 before closing at $6.96.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.39 on 03/28/19, with the lowest value was $5.55 for the same time period, recorded on 02/11/19.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) full year performance was 22.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sutter Rock Capital Corp. shares are logging -26.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.55 and $8.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 721888 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) recorded performance in the market was 6.26%, having the revenues showcasing 3.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 132.33M.

The Analysts eye on Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.61, with a change in the price was noted +0.52. In a similar fashion, Sutter Rock Capital Corp. posted a movement of +8.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 103,798 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS)

Raw Stochastic average of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.67%.

Considering, the past performance of Sutter Rock Capital Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.09%, alongside a boost of 22.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.11% during last recorded quarter.