CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) market price of $14.89 offers the impression of an exciting value play

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is priced at $14.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.53 and reached a high price of $15.4, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.55. The stock touched a low price of $14.36.

CEL-SCI Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.00 on 02/10/20, with the lowest value was $2.37 for the same time period, recorded on 03/01/19.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) full year performance was 412.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CEL-SCI Corporation shares are logging -0.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 529.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.37 and $15.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 533897 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) recorded performance in the market was 59.02%, having the revenues showcasing 106.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 508.23M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

Specialists analysis on CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.96, with a change in the price was noted +6.48. In a similar fashion, CEL-SCI Corporation posted a movement of +75.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 730,552 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.65.

Trends and Technical analysis: CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

Raw Stochastic average of CEL-SCI Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.79%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.63%, alongside a boost of 412.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 106.38% during last recorded quarter.