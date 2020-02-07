Here is why ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.25%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC), which is $12.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.65 after opening rate of $11.74 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.58 before closing at $11.66.

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.93 on 02/06/20, with the lowest value was $9.75 for the same time period, recorded on 02/20/19.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares are logging 4.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $11.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of conglomerates managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.37 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC) recorded performance in the market was 15.21%, having the revenues showcasing 23.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 288.00M.

Analysts verdict on ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.59, with a change in the price was noted +2.47. In a similar fashion, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +24.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 303,541 in trading volumes.

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.68%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.21%. The shares increased approximately by 8.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.40% during last recorded quarter.