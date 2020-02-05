Analysts Mean recommendation for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) was 2.50: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), which is $24.01 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.12 after opening rate of $21.99 while the lowest price it went was recorded $21.3 before closing at $20.54.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.65 on 02/04/20, with the lowest value was $10.78 for the same time period, recorded on 02/05/19.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) full year performance was 115.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares are logging 16.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 122.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.78 and $20.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of industrial goods managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2.68 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) recorded performance in the market was 26.70%, having the revenues showcasing 35.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.82B, as it employees total of 4150 workers.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.14, with a change in the price was noted +7.28. In a similar fashion, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. posted a movement of +43.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 601,406 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for AQUA is recording 2.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.66%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 86.12%, alongside a boost of 115.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.73% during last recorded quarter.