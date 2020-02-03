Here is why GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.59%

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) is priced at $12.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.47 and reached a high price of $12.5, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.49. The stock touched a low price of $12.28.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.95 on 01/29/20, with the lowest value was $9.83 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/19.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) full year performance was 26.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares are logging -4.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.83 and $12.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of conglomerates managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2.14 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) recorded performance in the market was 12.42%, having the revenues showcasing 21.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 855.60M.

Market experts do have their say about GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.67, with a change in the price was noted +2.21. In a similar fashion, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp posted a movement of +21.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,000,456 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)

Raw Stochastic average of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.62%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.81%, alongside a boost of 26.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.33% during last recorded quarter.