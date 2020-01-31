This is to seal it as Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) shares are up 49.89% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) was valued at $237.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $236.32 while reaching the peak value of $241.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $236.13. The stock current value is $241.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $244.61 on 01/24/20, with the lowest value was $161.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/31/19.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) full year performance was 47.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. shares are logging -1.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $161.06 and $244.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of basic materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.07 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) recorded performance in the market was 2.73%, having the revenues showcasing 10.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.16B, as it employees total of 17440 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 226.51, with a change in the price was noted +15.82. In a similar fashion, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. posted a movement of +7.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,032,517 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for APD is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Technical breakdown of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Raw Stochastic average of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.76%, alongside a boost of 47.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.83% during last recorded quarter.