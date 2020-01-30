Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) Quarterly Performance is 77.28%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Progyny, Inc. (PGNY). It is currently valued at $29.16. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $30.38, after setting-off with the price of $30.23. Company’s stock value dipped to $28.33 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $30.51.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Progyny, Inc. shares are logging -17.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.29 and $35.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 405094 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) recorded performance in the market was 11.15%, having the revenues showcasing 77.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.52B, as it employees total of 137 workers.

Specialists analysis on Progyny, Inc. (PGNY)

Trends and Technical analysis: Progyny, Inc. (PGNY)

Raw Stochastic average of Progyny, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.20%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.15%. The shares increased approximately by 1.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.28% during last recorded quarter.