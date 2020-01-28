Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Profit Margins posted 7.80% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX). It is currently valued at $36.16. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $37.01, after setting-off with the price of $36.62. Company’s stock value dipped to $36.03 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $36.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.37 on 11/07/19, with the lowest value was $27.03 for the same time period, recorded on 05/31/19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) full year performance was 20.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares are logging -8.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.03 and $39.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2.2 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) recorded performance in the market was 0.89%, having the revenues showcasing -6.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.16B, as it employees total of 22800 workers.

Analysts verdict on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.67, with a change in the price was noted +1.28. In a similar fashion, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +3.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,742,990 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for KNX is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.69%, alongside a boost of 20.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.47% during last recorded quarter.