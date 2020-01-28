Do Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) beta value of 1.58 signposts another twist?

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is priced at $4.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.86 and reached a high price of $4.13, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.81. The stock touched a low price of $3.86.

Plug Power Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.53 on 01/21/20, with the lowest value was $1.32 for the same time period, recorded on 02/08/19.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) full year performance was 197.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Plug Power Inc. shares are logging -9.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 209.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.32 and $4.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of industrial goods managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11.08 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) recorded performance in the market was 29.11%, having the revenues showcasing 36.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.22B, as it employees total of 685 workers.

Analysts verdict on Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.13, with a change in the price was noted +1.93. In a similar fashion, Plug Power Inc. posted a movement of +89.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,601,597 in trading volumes.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Plug Power Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Plug Power Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 81.33%, alongside a boost of 197.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.91% during last recorded quarter.